Supercomputer makes new Premier League prediction

Liverpool, Manchester City, and Arsenal are identified as the three main contenders for the Premier League title this season. Despite Aston Villa being in and around the top three, it is perceived as challenging for them to clinch the title, leaving the other three clubs as the primary challengers.

As we enter 2024, Arsenal needs improvement to stay in close contention for the top spot in the league table and potentially secure the championship in the summer. While Mikel Arteta’s team has had a decent run in the league this season, they have not managed to pull clear of their rivals as they did in the previous campaign. Despite facing a tougher season, they are still considered one of the clubs in contention for the Premier League title.

According to a supercomputer prediction reported by The Sun, Arsenal is forecasted to win the league this season, marking their first title since 2004. The prediction suggests that Arsenal will outperform Liverpool and Manchester City to become the champions of England.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Winning the league is not an easy feat, but our players were very close to achieving this last season and can do better in this campaign.

We need to focus on ourselves and get back to form. If we can build a good winning run between now and the end of the term, we will be unstoppable.

