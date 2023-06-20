Supercomputer names the best teams in the world and Arsenal is in the top ten

According to the Soccer Power Index supercomputer, which has ranked the top 20 football clubs in the world, Arsenal has made a significant leap and secured a place in the top half of the table.

Under the guidance of Mikel Arteta, Arsenal has experienced a notable transformation, evolving from a historically underperforming giant of the Premier League to a team that came remarkably close to clinching the title in the previous season.

Their impressive performance in the last campaign has solidified their status as one of the premier clubs in the country. As a result, they are now being recognised as one of the top clubs in Europe.

In the rankings, Manchester City rightfully claims the top spot, given their exceptional season in 2022/2023. Arsenal, on the other hand, holds a commendable 6th position, surpassing the likes of Manchester United, Napoli, Borussia Dortmund, and PSG, among other prominent clubs.

This recognition is a testament to the progress made by Arsenal under Mikel Arteta’s stewardship, and the manager will undoubtedly strive to maintain and further enhance the team’s standing both domestically and on the continental stage.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We are now one of the top clubs in the world and we mostly know why, but we must work harder in the next campaign to stay in the top four.

Our players need to know how important it is for them to return well-rested and ready for another title challenge.

