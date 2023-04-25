Supercomputer no longer backs an Arsenal title triumph

After three consecutive draws, Arsenal is now struggling to sustain their Premier League title charge and it could ultimately end tomorrow when they face Manchester City.

The Gunners have topped the league standings for much of this term and were hopeful they would end it as champions.

However, after drawing against Liverpool, West Ham and Southampton, the red and whites now face a tough task to beat City to the crown.

Most supercomputers consistently predicted Arsenal would win the title as the Gunners kept defeating different opponents.

However, in its latest prediction, a Supercomputer via The Sun believes City are now the favourite for the title.

Arsenal still leads the defending champions by five points, but the supercomputer believes City will close the gap and topple the Gunners.

It predicts the Citizen will finish with 86.6 points, while Arsenal’s final points total will be 85.3.

Just Arsenal Opinion

The supercomputer has revised its prediction after we dropped points in our last few games and we expect it to happen.

However, all hope isn’t lost. We just need to get a result in tomorrow’s match.

If that happens, we will retain a chance to challenge until the final day.

Arteta proud of our comeback after Arsenal 3-3 Southampton

