Supercomputer predicts a close title race, but who wins?

Arsenal and Manchester City continue to battle it out in one of the closest title races we have seen in years.

The Gunners remain ahead of the champions as they have been for most of the season, but we have entered the business end of the campaign and Arsenal has very tough fixtures ahead of them.

The Gunners need to navigate through matches against Man City and Newcastle United before they get to the finish line this season.

This suggests they could be in for a very tough run-in which will make their title success an even more enjoyable one.

Several predictions have been made about the end of the season, with several pundits believing City will win the title.

A supercomputer has now predicted who will win it and it is by the tightest of margins, as revealed by The Sun.

According to the report, the Premier League would be won by Arsenal, but by the closest of margins.

The Gunners will finish with 87 points, while City will finish behind them with 86 points.

Just Arsenal Opinion

This has been one of the closest and most interesting title races in a long time and we are getting ever closer to the finish line.

The chase from City is tough, but our players have shown they have what it takes to deliver and we can trust them to keep doing just that.