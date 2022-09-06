Supercomputer predicts a good end to this season for Arsenal

Arsenal has started this season well, and they fell to their first defeat of the season at the weekend against Manchester United.

Mikel Arteta’s side is one of the hardest clubs to beat now, and we expect them to bounce back from that loss in their next game.

The former midfielder is leading a revolution at the Emirates, and his team will want to end this term better than the last, where they almost made the top four.

A supercomputer has now predicted the league standings by the end of the 2022/2023 term, and it predicted the Gunners to return to the Champions League.

According to The Sun, the supercomputer believes Manchester City will win the league title, Liverpool will finish second, and Arsenal will end the term in third place.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Our start to this term has been superb, and it means we are likely to end the year very well.

But a league season is a marathon, and we still have a long way to go.

With over 30 matches left to play, we must get back to form as quickly as possible, otherwise other clubs will catch up.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Arteta: ‘Arsenal need to play with more courage’

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to