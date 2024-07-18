Supercomputer predicts another interesting Premier League title race

The new Premier League season is just a month away, and clubs are working hard to prepare.

Arsenal will be one of the most talked-about clubs in the competition this season after the Gunners came close to winning the league title in the last two campaigns.

Last term, they got the closest to winning the title, proving to be more than good enough for the league, but Manchester City still emerged victorious.

Arsenal will be in the running to win the title again this campaign and have been making some good signings.

However, their rivals are also making signings and preparing well for the new season, meaning there might be more than one competitor for the title this campaign.

A supercomputer has now predicted what the league season will look like, and The Sun reports the prediction.

It predicts that Manchester City will win the league again with 94 points, and Arsenal will finish behind them again with 86 points, three points fewer than the 89 points they earned in the last campaign.

Just Arsenal Opinion

These predictions are fun to read, but they do not reflect how things will eventually end, and we just need to focus on winning every game this season.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…