Supercomputer predicts Arsenal season will get worse, but will they get relegated?

Arsenal started this season looking like they would make a return to the Champions League at the end of the campaign.

But at the time of writing, they are closer to being relegated from the Premier League than earning a place inside the top four.

The season can get better, after all, it is just 14 league games into the campaign but a Premier League supercomputer has predicted that they will survive getting relegated, by just a few positions and end in a worse position than they are currently in.

Arsenal is 15th on the league table and they have the likes of Burnley, Brighton and Fulham as company.

Sun Sports, citing a supercomputer reckons that the Gunners will actually finish this season in 16th position, meaning that things will get worse for Gooners to bear.

This is already Arsenal’s worse start to a season in over 40 years and it is surprising that the club has kept faith with Mikel Arteta.

The computer didn’t say if its prediction will only happen if Arteta remains the manager until the end of the season or if things would change if the club fires him.