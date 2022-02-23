Supercomputer predicts Arsenal will return to the Champions League next season

Arsenal will finish ahead of Tottenham, Manchester United and West Ham in the fourth position at the end of this season, according to a Supercomputer.

Mikel Arteta’s side didn’t bolster their squad in the January transfer window, however, they have remained an impressive unit in this new year.

Since the return of football after the winter break, the Gunners have earned wins against Wolves and Brentford.

They will face the former again tomorrow and will aim for yet another victory in front of their fans.

Despite still having to face the likes of Liverpool, Leicester City, West Ham and Manchester United before the end of this season, a supercomputer via Sun Sports predicts they would finish this season inside the top four.

It claims the Gunners will only struggle to catch Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea who will finish inside the top three.

However, in the race for the last spot, the Gunners are favourites, with Manchester United finishing 5th and Tottenham finishing 6th.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Arsenal has shown significant form since they returned from their trip to Dubai and it could continue until the end of this campaign.

Mikel Arteta’s side has lost some key players, yet in their recent matches, they have missed none of them.

If they keep the upward trajectory, they could end this season in the Champions League places comfortably.