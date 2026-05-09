Supercomputer predicts Arsenal’s chance of doing the double

Arsenal are competing for both the Premier League title and the Champions League this season and remain strongly placed to achieve success in both competitions as the campaign reaches its decisive stage.

Mikel Arteta has assembled one of the strongest squads in Europe, and Arsenal are determined to take full advantage of what is widely viewed as a rare opportunity to secure major silverware on two fronts.

Premier League projections

As the season enters its final weeks, a supercomputer analysis has placed Arsenal in a commanding position in the Premier League title race. According to the Daily Mail, the model suggests they have an 85.2 per cent chance of lifting the league trophy this season, reflecting their consistency and strong performances across the campaign.

This probability highlights the progress made under Mikel Arteta and the level of control Arsenal have shown in key matches. However, the title race remains competitive, and any slip in form during the closing fixtures could still influence the outcome significantly.

Champions League outlook

In Europe, Arsenal are also considered strong contenders as they prepare for a Champions League final against PSG. The same supercomputer model indicates they hold a 54.6 per cent chance of winning the final against the Ligue 1 champions, suggesting a closely balanced contest at the highest level.

This reflects Arsenal’s standing among Europe’s elite and the fine margins expected in a match of this magnitude. Success in both competitions would mark a historic achievement for the club and underline the progress made under its current management.

Overall, Arsenal’s position in both domestic and European competitions demonstrates the strength of their current squad and the consistency they have shown throughout the season. While statistics point towards a strong likelihood of success, the outcome will ultimately depend on their ability to maintain performance levels in the decisive fixtures that remain.