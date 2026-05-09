Supercomputer
Arsenal News Gooner News

Supercomputer predicts Arsenal’s chance of doing the double

Supercomputer

Arsenal are competing for both the Premier League title and the Champions League this season and remain strongly placed to achieve success in both competitions as the campaign reaches its decisive stage.

Mikel Arteta has assembled one of the strongest squads in Europe, and Arsenal are determined to take full advantage of what is widely viewed as a rare opportunity to secure major silverware on two fronts.

Premier League projections

As the season enters its final weeks, a supercomputer analysis has placed Arsenal in a commanding position in the Premier League title race. According to the Daily Mail, the model suggests they have an 85.2 per cent chance of lifting the league trophy this season, reflecting their consistency and strong performances across the campaign.

This probability highlights the progress made under Mikel Arteta and the level of control Arsenal have shown in key matches. However, the title race remains competitive, and any slip in form during the closing fixtures could still influence the outcome significantly.

Champions League outlook

In Europe, Arsenal are also considered strong contenders as they prepare for a Champions League final against PSG. The same supercomputer model indicates they hold a 54.6 per cent chance of winning the final against the Ligue 1 champions, suggesting a closely balanced contest at the highest level.

This reflects Arsenal’s standing among Europe’s elite and the fine margins expected in a match of this magnitude. Success in both competitions would mark a historic achievement for the club and underline the progress made under its current management.

Overall, Arsenal’s position in both domestic and European competitions demonstrates the strength of their current squad and the consistency they have shown throughout the season. While statistics point towards a strong likelihood of success, the outcome will ultimately depend on their ability to maintain performance levels in the decisive fixtures that remain.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________
ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, don’t hesitate to get in touch with us through this link…

More Stories / Latest News
Mikel Arteta
Mikel Arteta insists Arsenal will deliver against PSG
Mikel Arteta explains his decision to bring Lewis-Skelly back
 Will Jurrien Timber return to the Arsenal team against West Ham?
Posted by

Tags Supercomputer

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors