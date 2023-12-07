Supercomputer predicts Arsenal’s chance of finishing the season as champions

Arsenal has enjoyed a successful season, and there is optimism among fans that they could finally clinch the Premier League title. While the Gunners haven’t been as dominant as they were at the beginning of the previous season, they remain among the top sides in Europe.

Under Mikel Arteta’s management, Arsenal currently leads the Premier League standings, ahead of Liverpool and Manchester City, igniting hopes among their fans of securing the league title. Despite facing challenges, they appear to have learned from the heartbreak of the previous season, securing significant victories when faced with potential point drops.

However, the question arises: are they truly the favourites to win the Premier League by next summer?

Following a victory against Luton and Manchester City’s loss to Aston Villa, a supercomputer has predicted the final league standings, as disclosed by 90 Mins. According to the prediction, City still holds a 53.9% chance of being champions, while Arsenal is given a 22.9% chance of clinching the title.

Just Arsenal Opinion

It is always good when you’re not considered the favourite to win the competition.

This means your players will play under less pressure and we could thrive on this to end the term as champions.

