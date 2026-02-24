Supercomputer predicts Arsenal’s chance of winning the title after latest results

Arsenal and Manchester City both secured victories at the weekend, leaving City five points behind the Gunners with a game in hand. While this keeps the title race finely balanced, the pressure remains firmly on Arsenal as the season approaches its decisive phase.

It is still a challenging position for Arsenal because they must travel to the Etihad, and they simply cannot afford to drop points between now and the end of the term. Although the men at the Emirates have enjoyed a strong campaign, their efforts could ultimately count for little if they fail to finish the season convincingly. Maintaining composure and consistency will be crucial in the weeks ahead.

Pressure Mounts in the Title Race

Arsenal are doing their utmost to ensure their players meet expectations, yet the equation is straightforward: they must continue winning. The most effective response to the mounting pressure would be to put together a sustained winning streak through to the end of the season. Such a run appears essential given Manchester City’s proven ability to deliver consecutive victories at this stage of a campaign.

City’s most recent opponents were Newcastle United, and it proved to be a demanding contest. Nevertheless, they emerged victorious, fully aware that anything less would risk allowing Arsenal to extend their advantage. From previous experience, City have demonstrated their capacity to maintain relentless form when it matters most, which means they cannot be discounted in the title race under any circumstances.

Supercomputer Prediction Favouring Arsenal

Despite City’s credentials, Football Insider reveals that a Supercomputer has maintained that Arsenal would be champions. According to the report, Arsenal have been given an 82.84 per cent chance of lifting the title, while City have been assigned just a 16.36 per cent probability. These projections suggest a strong likelihood of Arsenal finishing the campaign on top, yet the reality on the pitch remains subject to performance and resilience in the closing fixtures.