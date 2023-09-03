Supercomputer predicts Arsenal’s chances of reaching Champions League final

Arsenal is making its long-awaited return to the Champions League for the first time since 2017, and they have been drawn into a group alongside Sevilla, PSV, and Lens.

While many fans might perceive this group as relatively manageable, it’s crucial not to underestimate any opponent in the Champions League, as the competition is known for its potential for upsets.

Mikel Arteta’s team is expected to perform well, but the question arises: can they reach the final of the competition, just as they did in 2006? According to a supercomputer prediction reported by The Sun, their chances of reaching the final are estimated at just 15%. However, they do have the fourth-highest probability of advancing to the knockout stages.

This prediction underscores the competitive nature of the Champions League and the challenges that lie ahead for Arsenal as they aim to progress deep into the tournament. While the odds may not be overwhelmingly in Arsenal’s favour to reach the final, football is full of surprises, and anything is possible on the grand stage of the Champions League. Arsenal fans will undoubtedly hope for a memorable campaign in the competition.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Our return to the Champions League is great news, but we certainly want to do more than just play in the competition.

We want to win it and expect our players to think this way in every game they play.

