Supercomputer predicts Arsenal’s first league game of the next season

While the official Premier League fixtures for the upcoming season have not been released yet, a supercomputer prediction suggests that Arsenal’s first league game could be against newly-promoted Sheffield United, away from home.

According to The Sun, the supercomputer predicts this to be one of the easier fixtures for Arsenal, given Sheffield United’s return to the top flight.

However, being an away game, Arsenal is expected to approach the match seriously as the Blades will likely be motivated to make an impact upon their return to the Premier League.

This prediction is of course speculative, and the actual fixtures will be confirmed when the official Premier League schedule is announced tomorrow.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Facing Sheffield United might appear easy on paper, but every club is strong at the start of the season and we must accord them maximum respect.

Whoever we are paired to face, we must take them as seriously as possible and the club has to be prepared to start as fast as we did in the last campaign.

