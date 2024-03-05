Supercomputer predicts final league table after Arsenal detroy Sheffield Utd

Arsenal’s scorching form in 2024 implies that predictions about the title race will continue to fluctuate as the Gunners emerge as genuine contenders.

Mikel Arteta’s men have matured and are now among the most consistently performing teams in Europe.

Last night, Arteta’s troops defeated Sheffield United 6-0 at Bramall Lane, maintaining their title charge.

The Gunners were so dominant that the game could have ended at halftime, and they would still have won 5-0.

Arsenal’s results are now remarkable, but Liverpool and Manchester City also keep winning, which means the Gunners will have to wait a little longer to reclaim the top spot in the league standings.

After their outstanding performance last night, a supercomputer has predicted the final league standings.

According to The Sun, it predicts that Arsenal will win the league by 86 points, but it would be by goal difference because Liverpool will have the same number of points.

Manchester City will finish third with 84 points, meaning this title race will be decided on the final day of the season.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have been the best team in the league this year and that puts us in a position to win the league.

However, we must keep winning and the mindset must be that we need to win all our games to become champions.

