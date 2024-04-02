Supercomputer predicts final Premier League table after Man City Arsenal draw

Manchester City and Arsenal played to a draw in their weekend fixture, allowing Liverpool to reclaim the top spot in the Premier League.

The Reds had slipped behind Arsenal after their 1-1 draw at home against Manchester City, but they have now regained their position at the summit.

With several games still to be played, it’s likely that there will be further changes at the top of the league table before the season concludes.

Liverpool, Arsenal, and Manchester City all have crucial matches remaining, making it difficult to predict who will ultimately be crowned champions.

However, in light of recent results for the clubs in the title race, a supercomputer has generated predictions for the final standings.

According to The Sun, the supercomputer forecasts that the champions of England will accumulate 87 points, with Liverpool emerging as the victors.

Arsenal is projected to closely follow the Reds with 86 points, while Manchester City is predicted to finish third in the standings with 84 points.

These are just predictions and they are not always accurate, so we need to focus on working hard on the pitch and remaining unbeaten while winning games.

Time will tell who will be champions, but if we win all our remaining games, we might have enough points to move back to the top of the standings and stay there until the campaign finishes.

