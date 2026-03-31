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Supercomputer predicts if Gyokeres will beat Kiwior to World Cup spot

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Sweden and Poland are set to meet in the European play-off final in a decisive clash that will determine qualification for the World Cup this summer.

Both nations are expected to feature players from Arsenal, adding further intrigue to the encounter. The individual battle between Jakub Kiwior and Viktor Gyökeres is particularly noteworthy, given their contrasting roles on the pitch.

(Photo by Michael Campanella/Getty Images)

Key Battle on the Pitch

Kiwior is set to operate in defence for Poland, while Gyökeres will lead the line for Sweden. This direct contest could prove decisive, with the Polish defender tasked with stopping one of the most in-form forwards in European football.

Gyökeres heads into the fixture in outstanding form, having scored a hat trick for Sweden in their semi-final victory over Ukraine. His recent performances have elevated expectations, and he will be determined to maintain that momentum in such a crucial match.

Opta Prediction Favour Sweden

According to Opta, Sweden is considered favourites to progress, with their supercomputer giving them a 40.9 per cent chance of advancing in Stockholm. Poland, by comparison, is viewed as underdogs with a 32.4 per cent probability of success.

These projections suggest that Sweden holds the advantage heading into the contest, although the margin indicates that the match remains finely balanced. Poland will still believe they have the quality to overcome their opponents and secure qualification.

If the prediction proves accurate, Kiwior could miss out on a place at the World Cup with Poland, while Gyökeres and his Swedish teammates would secure their spot at the tournament in North America this summer. The outcome will ultimately depend on which side can deliver under pressure in what promises to be a tightly contested encounter.

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