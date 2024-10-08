Supercomputer predicts Premier League based on xG and its not good news for Arsenal

Arsenal is one of the best-performing teams in the Premier League this season, with Mikel Arteta’s side sitting third in the league standings after seven games.

The Gunners are aiming to become champions by next summer and are working hard to stay in the title race, which often means securing wins even when their performances are not at their best.

With some of the most creative players in the league, Arsenal generates plenty of chances, leading to high expected goals (xG) in their matches. Given their style of play and the quality of their attacking options, Arsenal should have a strong xG record.

However, a supercomputer has revealed where Premier League clubs would rank if based solely on expected goals. According to The Daily Mail, in an unusual case where stats align with reality, Liverpool tops the standings in this metric.

Chelsea ranks second, and Manchester City is third. Surprisingly, Arsenal sits eighth based on expected goals, indicating that despite their creativity, the Gunners may need to generate even more chances to improve their offensive efficiency.

Just Arsenal Opinion

This table paints an important picture, and we need to improve our xG, which will likely also improve our goals tally better than it is now.

ADMIN COMMENT

