Supercomputer predicts team Arsenal is likely to face in the Champions League

Arsenal will be hoping for a favourable draw in the knockout stage of the Champions League after performing well in the group stages and securing a spot in the Round of 16 on their return to the competition. Mikel Arteta’s side may face tough opponents, especially as PSG also finished second in their group.

While the chance of progressing to the quarterfinals increases if they avoid a particularly challenging team in the Round of 16, it’s important to note that every club that has advanced past the group stage deserves serious consideration in the Champions League.

According to a report in the Daily Mail, a supercomputer prediction suggests that Arsenal could be drawn against RB Leipzig in the next round, given that the German club finished below Manchester City in their group. This prediction might generate excitement among Arsenal fans, but it’s important to keep in mind that draws can be unpredictable, and the outcome will depend on the luck of the draw during the official event.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Leipzig did well in the group stages and only struggled against Manchester City, who are European champions.

We must take them seriously if we meet them, but this is just a prediction and we must wait to see who our next opponents will be.

