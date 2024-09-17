Supercomputer predicts the entire Champions League league stage

Arsenal is one of the teams that qualified for the newly expanded Champions League, which kicks off today.

The Gunners don’t play until later in the week but are aiming to win the competition.

In the new format, every club is ranked in a league-style system when the tournament begins, with the top eight teams automatically qualifying for the quarterfinals.

Arsenal reached that stage of the competition upon their return last season, and they are eager to do so again this term.

However, many top clubs are competing for those eight spots. Can they secure one?

A supercomputer has predicted the final league standings and the news isn’t good for Arsenal.

According to The Sun, which published the prediction, Arsenal is expected to finish 10th in the standings, behind Atalanta and Aston Villa, who both make the top eight.

The new Champions League format will be tricky, and we require all our players to be in the best possible shape to win their games.

If we win all our games, we will have zero worries, but that will not be easy to achieve.

