Supercomputer predicts the final Premier League table after Arsenal blow race open

Arsenal’s recent 3-1 victory over Liverpool in their latest Premier League encounter has significantly intensified the title race, rendering it wide open for contention. Mikel Arteta’s side strategically secured the win against their formidable opponents, halting Liverpool’s ascent while simultaneously bolstering their own position in the league standings.

The outcome of this match has effectively transformed the title race into a three-way battle between Arsenal, Liverpool, and Manchester City, generating considerable anticipation regarding the performances of these clubs in the remainder of the season. Despite Arsenal’s commendable performances thus far, their struggles towards the end of 2023 had previously cast doubt on their ability to challenge for the title.

While Arsenal has firmly entrenched themselves in the title race, predicting their chances of clinching the title remains uncertain. The resurgence of Manchester City after a challenging period has further compounded the difficulty in identifying a clear favourite for the Premier League crown.

A recent prediction made by a supercomputer, as reported by The Sun, aligns with prevailing sentiments, favouring Manchester City to emerge as champions. According to the supercomputer’s projection, Manchester City is expected to finish the season atop the table with 85 points, followed closely by Liverpool with 83 points. Arsenal is predicted to secure the third position, concluding the campaign with 77 points.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We returned to the title race against Liverpool and it does not matter what a supercomputer thinks, we now have a good chance of winning the league.

Here is the latest DUBLIN ARSENAL podcast with our Irish friends OZZY, EAMONN And JONATHON picking their BEST EVER Arsenal XI since moving to the Emirates in 2006- Who would you choose?

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…