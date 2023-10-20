Supercomputer predicts the final Premier League table after eight games

A supercomputer has forecasted the final Premier League standings after the unpredictable first eight games of the season.

Arsenal and Manchester City entered this season as favourites, having contended for the title in the previous campaign.

However, Manchester City has suffered consecutive defeats in recent weeks, whereas Arsenal remains undefeated after eight matches.

While Arsenal is not currently at the top of the Premier League standings, they have the upper hand over their rivals, with Tottenham leading the standings.

All the title contenders face challenging fixtures this weekend after the extended international break, and Arsenal will be eager to secure a victory against Chelsea.

Opta’s Supercomputer has now predicted the end-of-season standings.

Despite their lacklustre start to the campaign, Opta’s Supercomputer, as reported by the Daily Mail, still gives Manchester City a 73.4% chance of retaining the title.

The Supercomputer predicts that Arsenal has an 11.8% chance of winning the title, but the Gunners have the highest probability of finishing second at 32.9%, slightly surpassing Liverpool’s 32.8% chance.

Just Arsenal Opinion

It is still too early to discuss who will win the Premier League and our chances of ending the term as champions.

However, we need to keep winning and stay as close to the top of the league standings as possible.

————————————–

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…