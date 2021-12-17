Arsenal News Latest News

Supercomputer predicts the final Premier League table and Arsenal qualify for Europe

Arsenal’s win over West Ham pushed them inside the top four and means fans can look forward to a challenge for the Champions League places now.

The Gunners are that high on the league table because some clubs below them have games in hand.

Nevertheless, there is no guarantee that the likes of Tottenham and Manchester United would win their outstanding matches.

A supercomputer, as reported by Sun Sports, has predicted the most likely position every club would finish this season and it is not good news for Arsenal.

As most fans would expect, it predicts that Manchester City would win the league with Liverpool finishing a close second, while Chelsea would be third.

Manchester United, West Ham and Tottenham would all also finish the campaign ahead of Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta’s side finished last season outside the European places in 8th and a 7th placed finished as predicted above would be an improvement.

However, it is not good enough for us as fans considering the investments in the team and the form of some of our new signings.

The good news is that this computer is simply making a prediction and it doesn’t know enough of reality to decide how the league table would be at the end of this season.

 

  1. PJ-SA says:
    December 17, 2021 at 6:17 pm

    WHU I very much doubt would end above us but Spurs and Man U def a possibility.

    1. foreverinourshadows says:
      December 17, 2021 at 6:33 pm

      too many games in hand and European commitment, being out of Europe is benefiting us at the moment, West Ham will go for the EL as a way to get CL football, so we have a good chance to finish fourth, the title is between City and Liverpool

  2. Havyn says:
    December 17, 2021 at 6:48 pm

    It’s a long way. The computer has been fed by someone’s subjected view.

    Chelsea’s position might also be competitive if we keep on winning and beat Pool and City at home in the second round of games. Very possible.

  3. Jo-Gunz says:
    December 17, 2021 at 6:56 pm

    Barring Arsenal pipping Chelsea for 3rd, occupants of the top 4 currently is a dress rehearsal for the top 4 come end of the season.
    It’s a free world😄

  4. Knight says:
    December 17, 2021 at 7:45 pm

    Does that “Super Computer” put into consideration that Spanner thrown in the works that is Omicron?

  5. Dickerson rowe says:
    December 17, 2021 at 8:00 pm

    Teams are beginning to get weary and injuries too. Has that been considered by the super computer???

  6. jon fox says:
    December 17, 2021 at 10:33 pm

    WHY ARE WE SUPPOSED THEN TO RESPECT THE VIEW OF A COMPUTER WHICH HAS MERELY BEEN PROGRAMMED BY A HUMAN WITH AN OPINION??!

  7. O.T.S says:
    December 17, 2021 at 11:41 pm

    Supercomputer my ass😂😂😂…… The same computer forsaw Arsenal fighting for a stay in the division, after those three losses at the beginning of the season, and now, it is predicting a finish under Westham, Man u, and who??? Nonsense!😂 The computer and it operator(s) deserve to be thrown into the lagoon.

