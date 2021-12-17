Supercomputer predicts the final Premier League table and Arsenal qualify for Europe

Arsenal’s win over West Ham pushed them inside the top four and means fans can look forward to a challenge for the Champions League places now.

The Gunners are that high on the league table because some clubs below them have games in hand.

Nevertheless, there is no guarantee that the likes of Tottenham and Manchester United would win their outstanding matches.

A supercomputer, as reported by Sun Sports, has predicted the most likely position every club would finish this season and it is not good news for Arsenal.

As most fans would expect, it predicts that Manchester City would win the league with Liverpool finishing a close second, while Chelsea would be third.

Manchester United, West Ham and Tottenham would all also finish the campaign ahead of Arsenal.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Mikel Arteta’s side finished last season outside the European places in 8th and a 7th placed finished as predicted above would be an improvement.

However, it is not good enough for us as fans considering the investments in the team and the form of some of our new signings.

The good news is that this computer is simply making a prediction and it doesn’t know enough of reality to decide how the league table would be at the end of this season.