Supercomputer predicts the final Premier League table as Arsenal keeps winning

Arsenal’s 2024 Premier League form makes it difficult to rule them out of winning the league title.

The Gunners have been in superb form since the turn of the year and are arguably the best club in England in the last two months.

This has put them back as one of the favorites to win the title, as we expect many twists and turns before the season ends.

Mikel Arteta’s side’s latest result was a 4-1 victory against Newcastle United, keeping themselves close to the top two in the standings.

Arsenal has tougher games to come, but their prospect of winning the league is now promising because of their recent performances.

A supercomputer has been impressed with how the Gunners play and predicted the final Premier League standings, as revealed by The Sun.

The supercomputer predicts the Gunners will be champions with 85 points, while Liverpool will closely follow with 84 points, and Manchester City will finish the campaign in third position with 83 points.

Just Arsenal Opinion

It feels good that this supercomputer thinks we could be champions, but that does not change anything, and our players must stay focused on winning as many matches as possible because results are achieved on the pitch.

Do you want to read our whole collection of history articles? Check out our Just Arsenal History section

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…