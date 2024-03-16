Supercomputer predicts the outcome of the Arsenal Bayern Munich match

Arsenal’s upcoming match against Bayern Munich promises to be a challenging encounter for both clubs as they vie for success in the Champions League.
Arsenal’s achievement of reaching the quarterfinals for the first time in 14 years marks a significant milestone, underscoring their resurgence in European football.
Their reward for this accomplishment is a formidable matchup against the German powerhouse Bayern Munich.
Despite Bayern’s struggles both domestically and in Europe this season, they remain determined to clinch victory in this prestigious competition.
However, they face a formidable Arsenal side that is not only eyeing success in the Champions League but also aiming to secure the Premier League title.
Arsenal’s impressive form in 2024 positions them as serious contenders for both trophies.
The forthcoming tie against Bayern poses a greater challenge compared to their previous encounter with FC Porto in the last round.
A predictive analysis by a supercomputer, as reported by The Sun, suggests that Arsenal hold a slight advantage, with a 51.51 per cent chance of qualifying for the next round and eliminating Bayern.
Just Arsenal Opinion
We are one of the favourites to win the Champions League, so this prediction could have been more optimistic.
However, it does not matter, and what matters the most is that we play at our best levels in both games.
‘ There was a real fear before the draw that we wouldn’t get Arsenal’ A jubilant Kane was over herd telling the German media.
It seems like the German Champion was hoping much more for this tie than some of us gunners.
But hearing this coming from the former three points lane man, gives this an added dimension.
Arsenal has to settle this once and for all, Cane utterance tantamount to disrespect.
This latest of regular occasional “super computer” predictions always makes me want to laugh, though scornfully.
JA, doubtless for reasons they prefer to keep quiet, NEVER EXPLAINS WHAT that so called “supercomputer” actually IS or how and why it can justify being “super,” as distinct from ordinary or run of the mill computers.
Is it programmed by “God” perhaps or some superhuman being!!!!
OR is it simply programmed by fallible ordinary humans who simply have programming ability, but who are also HUMAN AND FALLIBLE!!
Unless an article is prepared to put some flesh on the bones, when that article claims something that it either cannot, or else refuses to justify, then in my book, it cannot be taken seriously at all.
Hence my rightful scorn, as one of lifes REALISTS!
Super computer = going on to any betting site and checking the odds for who will qualify.
Arsenal 20/23 Bayern 9/10
So slight favourites by a gee hair. Thanks super big amazing computer machine.
I have never seen us as one of the favourites to win the CL as a lack of CL pedigree is a disadvantage IMO This has nothing to do with lack of ability on our part; rather it is a learning curve, and the further we go this year, the better it will be for the future.
As far as BM are concerned, there can’t be a Gooner in the world that doesn’t want to avenge for the drubbing we got before.
There might never be a better time to avenge that drubbing SueP.
Bayern may be struggling domestically but not in Europe, playing 8 matches, winning 6, drawing 1 and losing 1. Better stats than ours actually. This is Bayern’s only chance of silverware this season and in Tuchel they have someone who has done it before. If we win this tie then we do have a realistic chance of going all the way.