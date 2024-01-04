Supercomputer predicts the winner of the Arsenal vs Liverpool FA Cup tie

Arsenal is set to face Liverpool in their first FA Cup game of the season, promising an exciting clash in the new year. The Gunners previously secured a significant 1-1 draw against Liverpool in the Premier League, especially noteworthy considering their historical challenges at Anfield.

Having experienced consecutive losses to West Ham and Fulham in recent league outings, this FA Cup fixture becomes crucial for Mikel Arteta’s side to regain form. Arsenal, having won the FA Cup in 2020, considers this match important after being eliminated from the Carabao Cup.

On the other hand, Liverpool is also eager to add the FA Cup to their trophy cabinet, having won it in 2022. The upcoming fixture is expected to be competitive, but a supercomputer, as reported by The Sun, predicts that Arsenal has a 48% chance of winning the game, while Liverpool holds a 30% chance of advancing to the next round.

Just Arsenal Opinion

These predictions are always exciting to read, but we know that is far from the reality of things on the ground, and we must work hard to win that game.

