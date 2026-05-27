Supercomputer predicts where Arsenal will finish next season 

Arsenal has the opportunity to defend its Premier League title next season, and supporters will hope the club avoids the difficulties Liverpool experienced during their own title defence campaign this term.

For the first time in many years, Arsenal will begin a new campaign as defending champions of England, and they still have the possibility of ending the current season with even greater success if they win the Champions League final. The Gunners are aiming to become the first Arsenal generation to lift Europe’s biggest club trophy, which would mark a historic achievement for the current squad and coaching staff.

Arsenal Preparing for Tougher Competition

Even if Arsenal fail to win the Champions League, supporters are still expected to view the campaign as a major success following the club’s long-awaited Premier League triumph. Winning the league title has already restored belief around the Emirates Stadium and reinforced confidence in the direction of the team under Mikel Arteta.

However, next season is expected to present an even tougher challenge as rival clubs prepare to strengthen their squads and adapt to several managerial changes across the Premier League. Arsenal are unlikely to find the competition easier simply because they are defending champions, particularly with other top sides determined to close the gap.

Supercomputer Predicts Another Title

Despite those challenges, predictions have already started to emerge regarding the outcome of next season’s title race. According to Metro Sport, a supercomputer has predicted Arsenal will finish the 2026/2027 campaign as Premier League champions with 86 points and a goal difference of 57.

The report also predicts Manchester City will finish second on 78 points, leaving Arsenal comfortably clear at the top of the table by the end of the season.

While such predictions will naturally excite supporters, football rarely follows a straightforward pattern over the course of a demanding campaign. Arsenal will ultimately be judged by their performances on the pitch, and maintaining the standards required to defend the title will demand consistency, quality, and resilience throughout the season against increasingly competitive opposition.

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