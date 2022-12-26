Supercomputer predicts where Arsenal will finish the EPL season as football returns

As football returns to the Premier League today, Arsenal will want to start with another win and go eight points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

Mikel Arteta’s men were in superb form before the World Cup break and have been hard at work preparing for the return of league games, with fans expecting them to keep their fine form.

If they keep winning, they have a good chance of winning the league. However, a supercomputer has predicted how they will finish the campaign and reveals Arsenal will not win the EPL.

The Supercomputer, as reported by The Sun, believes Manchester City will retain their league crown, but Arsenal will achieve their goal of finishing inside the top four with a second-place finish.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We started this season hoping to return to the Champions League, and that should continue to be our goal.

Aiming for the league title will put our players under pressure, which could affect their performances. However, playing with fewer expectations will make them win even more games.

Winning the league will undoubtedly be a nice bonus, and we have the players to achieve that, but it is too early to target it, and we need to stay focused on winning one game at a time.