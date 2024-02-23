Supercomputer rates Arsenal’s chance of reaching the Champions League quarterfinals

Arsenal lost the first leg of their Champions League round-of-16 match against FC Porto this week and must now win at home to progress to the next round of the competition.

This is Arsenal’s first season back in the competition since 2017, and they have not played in the quarterfinals in a decade.

However, these historical facts are irrelevant because the current Arsenal team has achieved what some of the previous sides could not.

Mikel Arteta’s men are now eager to rectify the mistakes of the first leg when Porto visits them in London, and a supercomputer has assessed their chances of advancing to the next round of the competition.

According to The Sun, the supercomputer predicts that Arsenal will qualify for the next round, giving them a 54% chance of eliminating Porto in the tie.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Not defeating Porto in that first leg of the Champions League was a big blow for us, but a 1-0 loss is not a big deal and we will turn it around at the Emirates.

The players will need all the support they can get from the supporters at the Stadium and we have to ensure we hand it to them and make the atmosphere tough for Porto.

