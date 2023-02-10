Supercomputer reckons Arsenal man will deliver against Brentford

Arsenal faces Brentford in their next Premier League game as the Gunners continue to defend their position at the top of the league table.

They surprisingly lost to Everton in their last league game, a result that means they dropped three valuable points.

Fortunately, Manchester City could not capitalise on that slip after losing to Tottenham.

That result leaves Arsenal still at the top of the league table by five points with a game in hand, but their next match against Brentford will be tough.

Mikel Arteta’s side cannot afford another off-day and their fans expect a win from the boys when they step on the pitch.

Having followed their performance this season, a supercomputer has now predicted the Gunners will win and Eddie Nketiah will score.

It predicts via The Sun that the league leaders will emerge victorious by a score of two-nil, with the English striker scoring at least one of the goals.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Brentford could easily be considered a tougher test than Everton because the Bees are having a better season.

The loss to Everton was a surprise and this game gives the players a chance to show that it was a one-off.

If we lose again and City wins, we will lead the standings by just two points, pending when we play our outstanding game and it will not be a comfortable position.

