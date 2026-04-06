Supercomputer reveals Arsenal’s chance of making the Champions League semi-final

Arsenal is among the favourites to win the Champions League this season, and their next opponent is Sporting Club, whom they face in the quarter-finals this week. The Gunners have shown strong form throughout the campaign and will be determined to continue their progress in Europe’s most prestigious competition.

They will aim to ensure they remain competitive in the latter stages, approaching the tie with focus and professionalism. Sporting, however, will not be underestimated in any way, particularly given their resilience and ability to deliver under pressure in crucial moments.

Sporting’s Remarkable Journey

The Portuguese side had to produce a remarkable turnaround to reach this stage of the competition after appearing to be out of contention in the previous round. Bodo Glimt defeated them 3-0 in the first leg, leaving Sporting with a significant deficit to overcome.

However, they responded emphatically in the second leg, securing a 5-0 victory at home to complete an impressive comeback. This result demonstrated both their attacking quality and mental strength, reinforcing the idea that they cannot be taken lightly despite being considered underdogs.

Arsenal Backed to Progress

Sporting has remained one of the outsiders in the competition, yet their performances suggest they are capable of challenging even the strongest opponents. Arsenal will therefore need to maintain a high level of performance to secure progression to the next round.

According to Opta’s supercomputer, Arsenal has a 79.19 per cent chance of overcoming Sporting to reach the semi-final. This projection highlights the confidence in Mikel Arteta’s side and their ability to perform consistently across multiple competitions.

If Arsenal does advance, they will face an even more demanding challenge in the semi-finals, with either Barcelona or Atletico Madrid awaiting them. Consequently, while they are strongly backed to progress, the path to the final remains highly competitive and far from straightforward.

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