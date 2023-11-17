Supercomputer reveals three players Arsenal should target

Arsenal is reportedly planning to reinforce their squad in the January transfer window, and a supercomputer has identified three players they should target to become a more complete team.

Despite performing well in the league, Arsenal aims to contend for the English championship and recognises the need for squad improvement in the second half of the season. Two prominent targets for the Gunners are Ivan Toney and Douglas Luiz.

According to a supercomputer analysis reported by The Sun, three players that Arsenal should consider signing are Khephren Thuram from Nice, Serhou Guirassy from Stuttgart, and Pervis Estupinan from Brighton. The supercomputer suggests that these players, based on analysed data, could address specific needs within the Arsenal squad and contribute significantly to the team’s overall improvement.

Just Arsenal Opinion

These three players are having a superb season and the supercomputer has made a really good pick.

However, we do not need a supercomputer to tell us which players we need to sign, as we have experts and top scouts who get the job done to identify the right targets for us.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…