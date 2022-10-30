Supercomputer rubbishes Arsenal’s title chances

Arsenal has made some serious progress this season and has topped the Premier League table for a long time.

They could go back top and stay there if they keep winning, but most people still do not believe they can win the Premier League title.

Mikel Arteta’s side has been in fine form for most of this campaign, but their recent results will make doubts creep into the minds of their fans and players.

They remain a team with the potential of doing great this season, but a supercomputer has rubbished their chance of winning the league title.

FiveThirtyEight’s supercomputer tips Manchester City to retain the league title and gives them a 76% chance of winning it.

Arsenal has the second-best chance of winning. However, there is just a 13% likelihood of that happening.

This is so far behind City that the supercomputer clearly believes Arteta men will just make the UCL.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Supercomputers do not know more than the data being inputted into them and we shouldn’t take this one seriously.

What we need to do now is to work harder and win more matches so that we can achieve our seasonal objectives by the end of the campaign.