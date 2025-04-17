Supercomputer thinks Arsenal is now clear favourites to be European champions

Arsenal’s victory over Real Madrid stands as one of their most significant achievements of the season and has now positioned them as favourites to win the UEFA Champions League.

Mikel Arteta’s side were widely regarded as underdogs when the quarter-final tie was announced, with many critics dismissing their earlier performances, particularly pointing to the fact that all their goals had come against PSV. Despite this scepticism, Arsenal remained focused and determined, ultimately producing a dominant display over two legs to secure an emphatic 5-1 aggregate triumph against the reigning European champions.

Their 2-1 victory at the Santiago Bernabéu has not only enhanced their reputation on the continent but also established them as one of the most formidable teams remaining in the competition. The manner of their performance in Madrid sent a clear message to their rivals, underlining their credentials as serious contenders for the title.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, Opta’s supercomputer has now placed Arsenal as the leading favourites to lift the trophy, giving them a 28.7 per cent chance of winning the competition. Inter Milan is ranked second, with a 25.5 per cent probability of being crowned champions.

It is encouraging to witness Arsenal being recognised as a genuine force in European football once again. The belief surrounding the team has shifted, and the players appear to be embracing the weight of expectation with composure and maturity. If they can maintain this focus and momentum, they stand an excellent chance of securing European glory.

With the Premier League title basically out of reach, the Champions League now represents the best opportunity for the club to end the season on a high. Winning Europe’s most prestigious club competition would not only be a historic achievement but also a fitting reward for the progress the team has made under Arteta’s leadership.