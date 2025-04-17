Supercomputer
Arsenal News Gooner News

Supercomputer thinks Arsenal is now clear favourites to be European champions

Supercomputer

Arsenal’s victory over Real Madrid stands as one of their most significant achievements of the season and has now positioned them as favourites to win the UEFA Champions League.

Mikel Arteta’s side were widely regarded as underdogs when the quarter-final tie was announced, with many critics dismissing their earlier performances, particularly pointing to the fact that all their goals had come against PSV. Despite this scepticism, Arsenal remained focused and determined, ultimately producing a dominant display over two legs to secure an emphatic 5-1 aggregate triumph against the reigning European champions.

Their 2-1 victory at the Santiago Bernabéu has not only enhanced their reputation on the continent but also established them as one of the most formidable teams remaining in the competition. The manner of their performance in Madrid sent a clear message to their rivals, underlining their credentials as serious contenders for the title.

Declan Rice with Kylian Mbappe
(Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

According to a report by the Daily Mail, Opta’s supercomputer has now placed Arsenal as the leading favourites to lift the trophy, giving them a 28.7 per cent chance of winning the competition. Inter Milan is ranked second, with a 25.5 per cent probability of being crowned champions.

It is encouraging to witness Arsenal being recognised as a genuine force in European football once again. The belief surrounding the team has shifted, and the players appear to be embracing the weight of expectation with composure and maturity. If they can maintain this focus and momentum, they stand an excellent chance of securing European glory.

With the Premier League title basically out of reach, the Champions League now represents the best opportunity for the club to end the season on a high. Winning Europe’s most prestigious club competition would not only be a historic achievement but also a fitting reward for the progress the team has made under Arteta’s leadership.

______________________________________________________________________________________
ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

More Stories / Latest News
Thibaut Courtois
Courtois aims a dig at Real Madrid attackers after losing to Arsenal
Mikel Arteta at the Bernabeu
‘One of the best nights” Mikel Arteta gives his reaction to Arsenal’s win in Madrid
Rice with Bellingham
“He’s ran the show over two games” Rio Ferdinand heaps praise on Arsenal star
Posted by

Tags Supercomputer

2 Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

  1. “Winning Europe’s most prestigious club competition would not only be a historic achievement but also a fitting reward for the progress the team has made under the young gaffer leadership ”

    Well well well, there you have it.

    They have effectively become a winning Monster

    Any day now the trophies will start trickling in, he’s not perfect, none of us are, but give Ceasars what is due to Ceasars

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors