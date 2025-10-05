Supercomputer Tips Arsenal for Premier League Glory after Climbing to Summit

Arsenal climbed to the top of the Premier League summit after beating West Ham on Saturday and, following Liverpool’s loss to Chelsea, the Gunners have been given favourable odds of winning the league title.

Arsenal beat West Ham United in comfortable fashion last time out courtesy of goals from the ever-industrious Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka. The 2-0 win took the Gunners to the summit before Liverpool’s last-gasp loss to Chelsea a few hours later.

Opta tips Arsenal for the title

As a result of those results, Arsenal are now favourites for the league title according to Opta’s supercomputer.

The Gunners have been tipped to break their 22-year duck for the Premier League title in 2026. They have been handed a 41.6 per cent chance of winning as things stand, while Liverpool have been given a close 35.7 per cent chance.

With Manchester City’s chances currently at 10.7 per cent, Liverpool and Arsenal are poised to battle in a two-horse race till the end of the season.

Arsenal are also considered favourites for the Champions League this season, a testament to the strong start to the 2025-26 campaign.

Early days but Gunners look prepared

Despite being considered favourites, the season is still in its infancy and, as illustrated by Liverpool’s recent dip in form, a lot will happen over the course of the campaign.

To their credit, Arsenal are now well equipped to go the distance. They have the depth and quality to withstand the flood of injuries that derailed previous title pushes.

The international fixtures will take centre stage for the next two weeks before Arsenal return to action. An away trip to Fulham awaits after the international break, continuing a favourable run of fixtures for the Gunners.

