Supercomputer updates final Premier League standings after Arsenal’s latest result

Arsenal’s flawless start to the season was interrupted over the weekend when they faced Fulham and settled for a 2-2 draw due to a late equaliser from the ten-man Cottagers.

The Gunners had previously secured two victories in their opening matches, displaying excellence even in a 1-0 victory against Crystal Palace while being a player down.

With Arsenal leading 2-1 against Fulham, it seemed a certain victory was within reach. However, they were unable to maintain their advantage and ended up dropping crucial points.

Despite this setback, Arsenal remains a formidable contender for the league title as one of the top-tier clubs in the competition. In the wake of the 2-2 draw, an updated prediction for the season has been generated by a Supercomputer, as reported by The Sun.

According to this projection, Manchester City is anticipated to clinch the English championship once again. Encouragingly for Arsenal, they are predicted to secure the second position in the league standings, even following their draw with Fulham.

The remainder of the top four consists of Liverpool in third place, with Manchester United securing the fourth spot in the predicted standings.

Just Arsenal Opinion

There are more than 30 league games- still to be played, so we do not have to start worrying about where we will finish in the table now.

We just need to keep going one game at a time and if we win more than we did last season, we will be champions next summer.

