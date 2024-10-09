“Support him” Ian Wright sends a message to Arsenal fans over out-of-form star

Gabriel Jesus is indeed facing a difficult spell at Arsenal, as the Brazilian striker has struggled to find the back of the net recently. The Gunners have given Kai Havertz more opportunities as the number-one striker, which has seen Jesus play a more limited role. Despite Mikel Arteta choosing to stick with Jesus and Havertz without bringing in a new striker during the summer transfer window, Jesus has not been able to make the most of his chances.

In Arsenal’s most recent match, Jesus started but failed to score before being substituted, which has drawn criticism from fans. Many supporters are now calling for the club to invest in a new striker, expressing concerns that Jesus might not be able to lead the attack effectively in the long term.

However, club legend Ian Wright has come to Jesus’ defence, urging fans to support the forward during this tough period.

He said on his Wrighty House Podcast:

“Can I just say something about Gabriel Jesus because I feel the need to support him right now.

“I really, really do. I know there’s a feeling that we may have outgrown him but remember when Gabby came, he was a leveller, he levelled us up.

“Arsenal are at a certain level now but we will definitely need him at some stage so I think it’s important in this moment for the Arsenal fans to support him.”

Jesus has to improve to gain our support because he has simply not been good enough to be the top striker in our team.

