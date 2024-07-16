Surely Aaron Ramsdale can’t accept the job at Southampton? He is much better than that

Why Aaron Ramsdale mustn’t join Southampton if he decides to leave

It was reported today that Southampton are looking to sign Arsenal goalie Aaron Ramsdale in a deal that could be worth up to £30 million.

The Saints would have to meet his £120,000 weekly pay which would mean he would become the most highly paid player at St.Marys but would it be worth it?

Russell Martin’s army have only just been promoted back to the Premier League at first go after having been relegated from the 2022/23 season and there’s no guarantee that they will stay up as newbie’s either- this is the least he needs on his plate especially after last season!

Despite starting last campaign as Arsenals first choice keeper within five games he was replaced by David Raya on loan who has now signed permanently for The Gunners, making Ramsdale’s future uncertain at The Emirates.

The backup England goalie mentioned before the Euros that he won’t tolerate the treatment any longer;: “no footballer wants to not play. I’ve had a tough year personally not playing and I never want to do that again, it was tough, it was tough.

“But I have a release now, I’m now here, I’ve got the greatest honour, the greatest badge on my chest, I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, if I play a minute or no minutes, it will be the pinnacle for me, the best day ever.”

He has also been linked to Chelsea and Newcastle United who will surely outperform Southampton next season.

Ramsdale shouldn’t sell himself short for Southampton just because he would be guaranteed first team action at the side who are looking to write off Gavin Bazunu for an experienced Premier League goalie. There are a number of goalies with Premier League experience who would fit the bill but Ramsdale shouldn’t be preyed upon.

Ramsdale was Arsenals main goalie for two years which saw him and the club at one stage at the top of the Premier League table during the 2022/23 campaign for a number of months before slipping up late on in the season, before second was achieved. For a fact he has been at the Premier Leagues second best club for the past two years as well. He also had the highest number of clean sheets approaching the halfway stage of the 2022/23 season demonstrating his worth and talent as a keeper despite his few individual blunders last year when selected by Mikel Arteta.

Yes Ramsdale could go to Southampton and go onto become their highest paid footballer but he’s certainly better than a team which has only just regained Premier League status. If they struggled to maintain their position in the table he could be used as a scapegoat which could potentially finish off his career!

This is something Arsenal and Arteta must surely be aware of and take into consideration before they accept his potential notice. Chelsea and Newcastle may not be fighting for the Premiership title next year but they definitely won’t be scrapping it out at the bottom of the table either.

Liam Harding

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…