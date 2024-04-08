Surely all Arsenal fans have changed their minds about Havertz – I know I have…

Kai Havertz scores again

Mikel Arteta and his Arsenal team climbed back to the top of the league after a dominating clash against Brighton away from home. Another game where it looked like we were at our best, composed and working well together as a unit. Arteta and his coaching staff have done wonders this season with bringing this squad together and putting Arsenal back on the map with a fighting chance to win the title this season.

Winning 3-0 after a dominant game and yet another goal for Kai Havertz – and a great goal at that. Havertz has been much improved in this second half of the season and looks unstoppable now he’s found his feet. It took a little longer than I think he would have wanted, but the attacker now looks to have truly found his feet and home in the North of London.

Havertz was always talented and showed that for his country and when he was playing for Leverkusen Chelsea, but I think being in that self-destructive Chelsea environment got to him and being in the type of environment made it hard for him to succeed and be at his best.

Since joining the Gunners, Arteta and the whole squad have backed him and taken him under the wing to make sure that he is succeed and his paid that trust and respect back by becoming one of our most potent players this season. At the moment, he’s on a roll and can be the type of the player to make the difference in any game and last night was no different.

Not only did he score a beautiful well worked team goal by being in the right place at the right time, like a fox in the box, but he also assisted Leandro Trossard’s goal in the dying minutes of the game with a great pass through to set the winger off on his solo run.

Havertz is not only great at scoring and providing goals, but his movements are great too, he seems to always get into the right positions and make the right runs when he needs to. He hold the ball up well to give time for his teammates to get into positions that push the team forward and also is great at getting back, pressing and helping out in defence.

When he first joined, it was questioned by a lot of people and because he didn’t hit the ground running, there were a lot of doubts over if he would be able to fit in and make a difference. I personally started to see the positions he was getting into and the moves he was making and knew that once he felt comfortable and once his teammates got to understand his way of play, he would start to fly and he’s done just that.

A great pick up by Arteta, the club and the recruitment team and well worth the 60 million we spent on him. Hopefully he continues to improve and work well under Arteta because so far, he’s be fantastic.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae

