Surely Arsenal can give us a nice confidence booster on Thursday?

Will it be win number two in the Europa League on Thursday?

After that shocker against Leicester on the weekend our focus now turns to the Europa League again in midweek where we face Irish side Dundalk at the Emirates.

Dundalk I must admit is a team I don’t know much about but in their first Europa League game, they fell to a 2-1 defeat to Norwegian side Molde and they also sit third in the League of Ireland Premier Division -which is the top level division in both the League of Ireland and the Republic of Ireland football league system that was formed in 1985 following a reorganisation of the League of Ireland- after seven wins four draws and five losses, behind Bohemians in second and Shamrock Rovers in first.

On paper our group should be an easy maximum point group with wins in each game for our boys, but as we know from previous, on paper means nothing if we cannot do the deed on the pitch on the day and one momentary lack of concentration and one bit of weakness exposed and it could really be anyone’s game on the day. As we saw against Leicester!

If I am honest, when the draw was made I said to myself it was a fairly easy Europa League group, I know Rapid would always be a tough test but there is no reason why we can’t get maximum wins against all of these sides in our group because we know we have the talent and ability to do so right?

Can we continue a successful start in the Europa League and get two wins out of two for max points? Why not!

This season should finally be our season in the Europa League, we should walk away with the title before we go back into the Champions League next season.

Here’s hoping hey Gooners?

Shenel Osman