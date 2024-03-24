Surely Arsenal can’t get Viktor Gyokeres for just £43 million?

Viktor Gyokeres appears destined for the Emirates Stadium. According to the Gazetta dello Sport, Arsenal is leading the transfer hunt for the Sporting Lisbon striker.

This summer, Arsenal fans expect a headline striker swoop. The attacking troubles in the first half of the season and Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah’s inefficiency called for that.

This top striker swoop might see Gyokeres leave Sporting to join Arsenal.

According to the Italian tabloid, Arsenal may buy the ex-Coventry striker for as little as £43 million. He has established himself as one of Europe’s best forwards.

Chelsea would have been Arsenal’s main transfer competitor in that move, but with Champions League football doubtful, they are unlikely to persuade the player to sign. Interesting transfer gossip about Arsenal’s Gyokeres potential summer transfer has emerged over the past week.

Gazetta dello Sport dubbing Arsenal favorites for Gyokeres is encouraging, but at £43 million, the figures ain’t right.

Why would Sporting Lisbon let a player who has 36 goals and 14 assists in 39 games depart for such a modest fee?

Reportedly, the striker has an £86 million release clause, which could realistically be what the Gunners must pay to complete the deal. Fortunately, there’s a report (by MilanLive.it) that states Arsenal is willing to pay top dollar for the Swede.

