Surely Arsenal can’t refuse Renee Slegers the job as new Arsenal Womens head coach?

After a poor start to the 2024-25 league campaign, Arsenal women seem to have saved their season. Interim manager Renee Slegers has been the mastermind of their resurgence.In her time in charge.
The Dutch coach has guided Arsenal to a 10-game unbeaten run; that’s in the Womens Super League and the UEFA Women’s Champions League.
She has ensured that the girls embody the Arsenal style, demonstrating not only possession dominance but also a fervent attack. They are consistently scoring goals and maintaining clean sheets.
Alessia Russo of Arsenal runs with the ball whilst under pressure from Jasmine Matthews and Jenna Clark of Liverpool (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)
Alessia Russo is one player who has benefited from Renee’s reign. The England Lionesses star appears to have regained her form. She has scored 9 goals in her last 10 appearances for the Gunners; she is now playing with a great deal of confidence and is getting closer to realizing her full potential.
As successful as she’s been, it is unfortunate that Renee’s future as the Arsenal boss is still not certain. The club has not refuted claims they’re looking at other options to come on board and be the permanent Arsenal women’s boss.
Arsenal, having defeated Liverpool 1-0, is currently on a 7-game winning streak; they could extend this streak to 8 on Wednesday when Bayern Munich visits. Surely, if that’s the last game for Renee Slegers as Arsenal’s women’s boss, her ending the year in style should etch her name in the Arsenal history books. I would be shocked if Renee Slegers’ confirmation as the Arsenal women’s boss doesn’t happen.
Even opponents believe she is a genuine talent. “I hope Renée gets the job because she’s done a fantastic job,” said Liverpool boss Matt Beard about Arsenal. “It’s night and day from Jonas’ side to now. I hope she gets it; I really do.”
What do you think of Renee Sleger’s (interim) reign at Arsenal women?

Michelle M

