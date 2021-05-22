Surely Arsenal fans should be feeling confident ahead of next season?

If Arsenal had sacked Mikel Arteta after the embarrassing defeat to Everton in mid-December, which left them at 15 position, the new manager would have been praised for their upturn in fortunes.
However, the Gunners did not sack their former captain. Instead Arsenal’s performances improved and their results prove that.
Now we are in May, and Arsenal are just behind the two Manchester clubs in the league table since Christmas. They have been actually better than Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea by two points, Leicester City by five points and Liverpool by nine points.
And if you consider the matches the Gunners should have won, like the Wolves away, Fulham and Everton both at home, it could have looked even better.
Just imagine if we had a firing Pierre Emerick Aubameyang and a good number 10 since day one of the 2020/21 campaign. Guess who played their first game for us against Chelsea…
The importance of a No.1️⃣0️⃣ is crucial to the team! 🔥🤯 pic.twitter.com/OWEzaJhWqQ
— Arsenal Inside (@arsenalinside_) May 21, 2021
This team would have been way up the league table. Although these are mere assumptions, it shows that not everything is going out of plan under Mikel Arteta.
Do a bit of maths you will come to the conclusion that Arsenal have amassed 1.91 points per game(PPG) since Christmas. Extrapolate the number, and you will find out that the Gunners would still have just 73 points in a 38 game season.
Although that’s not an exceptional number, the London side would probably finish second this season with that points tally. In the previous three seasons, that would guarantee them a third place. Which means Champions League football.
But a season is not played from Christmas. It is played from August. Mikel Arteta’s squad must show consistency and quality from day one if they have any ambition to be back among the big boys.
And a lot will be down to the time on the training pitch and the resources the Arsenal manager will have on his hands.
After the loss to Everton, if you had told an Arsenal fan that they would have a chance of playing European football next season with a game left, they would have laughed at your face.
But here they are.
Arsenal currently lie at ninth position, just a point behind seventh and eighth placed Tottenham and Everton respectively.
While Sp*rs play Leicester, who desperately need a win to have any chance of playing Champions League football next season, the Toffees entertain league champions Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.
Arsenal on the other hand have a tricky fixture but easier on paper at home against Brighton and Hove Albion. On any normal day, Sp*rs and Everton will end up losing. And so will Arsenal.
But there is optimism among Arsenal fans that Arsenal can overtake the duo. Will the Gunners’ faithful celebrate St Totteringham’s Day come May 23rd in front of their fans?
After a dismal season, achieving that would make this season slightly sweeter. But it is not in Arsenal’s hands. Both Totten*am and Everton have to lose, and Arsenal have to win to make that happen.
And even if it does not happen, Arsenal supporters would hope that their league form of the second half of this campaign is carried onto next season.
11 Comments
I do feel confident, but not sure why, perhaps just wishful thinking.
I’m those 23 games I’ve seen a few occasions where we’ve truly played brilliant football, so I think the potential is there, however we’ve also seen some awful football which didn’t always match the results (you say there were games we “should” have won but didn’t, but there’s also a few games were should have lost but didn’t, some we even managed to win!)
Nevertheless my optimism is premised on seeing that we have a good platform, but we desperately need to build on that this summer – CM and CF positions are critical because if we get those right I really believe we will see Pepe show his true self more consistently and we’ll see even more output from the brilliant Saka, Martinelli and ESR.
Who knows, maybe willock and azeez could make an enormous difference in those CM positions next season?
Brilliant football !
I can’t remember one game this season where we have played brilliant football ,bloody hell our standards really have dropped .
There have been games where the players have all been on it, and we’ve looked like arsenal, just nowhere near often enough.
Arsenal have become Nigeria that will be relying on other teams to loose and pray for themselves to win before they can qualify. Anyways, they (Arsenal) tried if you look how they started the campaign till Christmas time, plus loss of form of some players. I hope for better next season. Coyg
Quite the opposite for me personally ,the club is at an all time low and being 9th in the league proves this ,not sure why fans keep coming up with these silly stats since Xmas ,i thought the season was from September not December ,I won’t be falling for any talk over the summer about how the club is moving forward I’ve seen enough from this fraud and his side kick ,but it looks like some fans have already forgotten about this season and it’s not even over yet .
September to December was trash – didn’t look like a side capable of anything – but we have improved since the Chelsea game. Yes, it largely ruined our season and we still haven’t been fantastic since then, but my judgment of the season really begins from there. Holding onto the first few months doesn’t seem right, makes more sense to judge the team as it is now (and I know we’ll disagree on the outlook, still, but at least it’s on the same level).
I have to tell you, I was the same with Wenger right up until the last couple of seasons, always believing he could pull a rabbit out and create another quality side – I know Arteta doesn’t have Wenger’s track record (obviously), but I look for positive signs and tend towards optimism with arsenal.
Arsenal can still finish at 7th, so it’ll be a little progress. However, if we still make Aubameyang and Lacazette start together next season, we’d likely have more losses and draws
Your headline disappoints me. The one undeniable factor between pro and anti Arteta, Arsenal supporters, is clear acceptance that we have generally performed very poorly this season. Except for the younger players, who have excited us, our established players have shrunk performance wise, and we have played poor, erratic, football . I apologise that I am going to berate you to you in advance, but many of your articles do add up to me. You seem satisfied with the unacceptable and seem to accept the unacceptable. We are at the lowest ebb I have seen in over 25 years and playing the worst football for even longer. This season should simply be defined as totally unacceptable.
But surely being in 2nd place in the last 23 games is signs of progress? I wouldn’t call that unacceptable personally…
I am open-minded and will see what next season brings.
We had good momentum at the end of last season and it didn’t do us much good. I will decide after 10 or so games in the new season. And I will look at our transfer activities.
Arteta lost a bit of his hallow for me during the two Vliiareal games. having said that, I want to be big enough to give the guy room to grow. He is not stupid.
If we sign players like Willian (Bertrand, Julian Brandt, or other injury-prone players) I will lose more confidence.
If we sign Bissouma as DM partner for Partey and Beundia as a creative spark to compete with ESR, I will gain confidence.
Overall, the gap to the teams above us is not massive in terms of points and a few errors less, and this same squad would be in the top 6.
I say wait and see and be hopeful. Do we have another choice?