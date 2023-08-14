Surely Arsenal fans should now start trusting Eddie Nketiah to be a regular starter?

Arsenal beat visiting Nottingham Forest 2-1 at the Emirates Stadium in their 2022–23 Premier League opener. The Gooners were keen to see who would lead the attack with main man Gabriel Jesus out injured.
Everyone had an opinion of who was to lead the attack between Kai Havertz, Leandro Trossard, and Eddie Nketiah, as fans are always quick to voice their opinions, especially when it comes to their team’s performance. As usual, there were many Arsenal fans who voiced the opinion that Eddie simply isn’t good enough to be an Arsenal starter.
But Arteta, who knows best, settled on Eddie Nketiah as his point man.
Fortunately, Nketiah repaid Arteta’s trust, scoring Arsenal’s first goal of the season just moments before the half-hour mark, striking home from eight yards after good work by Gabriel Martinelli, the ball taking a deflection off Joe Worrall on its way past Matt Turner.
Moments later, Bukayo Saka doubled Arsenal’s lead. The Gunners didn’t score again but conceded in the 82nd minute.
Nketiah will no doubt lead Arsenal’s attack in the following few weeks; he’s just proved he’s worth it, like he stated last week: “Yeah (I did answer doubts last season), but I don’t think I’m here to fill in for anyone.
“I’m here to play and contribute to the team, obviously. I believe in my abilities, and I know I can contribute.
“I pride myself on always being ready, and whatever role the manager needs me to fill, I will always make sure I do my best so I can help the team — that’s what it’s all about.
“The manager has got a tough decision, and whenever he calls me, he knows I can deliver, and I can help the team.”
Even after the win, many fans still don’t want Eddie to be a regular starter, but surely, With Nketiah, can we now consider Arteta’s Arsenal attack to be in safe hands?
Darren N
I think the real question should be, “why doesn’t the manager trust him to be a starter when everyone is fit?”
There’s a lot of virtue signalling going on with Eddie but my question is why doesn’t he ever get a run of starts when everyone is fit?
Because he is a backup striker at best. He has improved a lot from the days he was only a poacher but still not good enough to lead a title challenging team.
Jesus is a great striker for our system but even then he can and should be replaced if a better option comes along so what chance does nketiah have.
Because he isn’t in the technical league of Jesus….. He is however a very good finisher.
Not exactly rocket science.
Exactly my point Jaymee, it’s not rocket science 🙂
Why should Arsenal fans trust him to be a regular starter then?
Eddie will score goals for Arsenal. Yes he will miss sitters that a world class striker would put away, but lets put somethings’ into context here. He is a 15m valued English striker who presses, chases lost causes and can finish. He isn’t great in the air , nor does he have creativity and dribbling skills, but he is fast, and his hold up play as improved. He should be a 3rd choice striker for a club like Arsenal, not the main man. Whilst alot of our fan base are clamouring for Balogun , I don’t see much of a difference in him or Nketiah apart from you will receive a bigger transfer fee as Balogun scored 22 goals. If Eddie was at Reims, he probably would have scored 22 as well. Jesus won’t get us 20 this season, and the less we say about Havertz the better. I think like most Arsenal fans say , we should re-invest the money received from balogun in a new striker.
Diminutive CFs like Nketiah, Balogun and Jesus could start in some games to tire the opposition’s defenders out, using their stamina, pace and work rate
But we still need someone like Havertz, Osimhen or Vlahovic to play against high ball-possession teams with dominant CBs like Man City/ Liverpool/ Brighton and to change our attacking methods in the second half
No. He is a mediocre player that will be a starter maybe in 2-3 EPL teams. It is beyond me how anyone can see him play and think otherwise. He can’t press, dribble, holdup, or create chances for himself or others. his technique is poor both in the first touch and in finishing. He is a poacher but only scores 1 in 3-4.
He plays for a very attacking team so he is bound to score a few goals, as every striker in the top 2 tires would. So let’s not get ahead of ourselves every time he gets one.
But if we want a decent run in ELP and UCL we need a much better striker than him.
Eddie is a good poacher and has proven he has an eye for goal, but he simply isn’t good enough generally speaking. I think he could probably get 10-15 goals a season for a team like Brighton, where he would play all the time and they play fast attacking football and create lots of chances but for a team like ours, where we look to dominate possession and basically camp out in the opponent’s half, he doesn’t offer quite enough.
Look at how Alexander Isak demolished Villa at the weekend or how many problems Nicholas Jackson caused against Liverpool. Eddie just can’t do that. Eddie’s playing style reminds me a lot of Ian Wright’s but he lacks the nasty streak that Wrighty had that made him a top class striker.