Surely Arsenal fans should now start trusting Eddie Nketiah to be a regular starter?

Arsenal beat visiting Nottingham Forest 2-1 at the Emirates Stadium in their 2022–23 Premier League opener. The Gooners were keen to see who would lead the attack with main man Gabriel Jesus out injured.

Everyone had an opinion of who was to lead the attack between Kai Havertz, Leandro Trossard, and Eddie Nketiah, as fans are always quick to voice their opinions, especially when it comes to their team’s performance. As usual, there were many Arsenal fans who voiced the opinion that Eddie simply isn’t good enough to be an Arsenal starter.

But Arteta, who knows best, settled on Eddie Nketiah as his point man.

Fortunately, Nketiah repaid Arteta’s trust, scoring Arsenal’s first goal of the season just moments before the half-hour mark, striking home from eight yards after good work by Gabriel Martinelli, the ball taking a deflection off Joe Worrall on its way past Matt Turner.

Moments later, Bukayo Saka doubled Arsenal’s lead. The Gunners didn’t score again but conceded in the 82nd minute.

Nketiah will no doubt lead Arsenal’s attack in the following few weeks; he’s just proved he’s worth it, like he stated last week: “Yeah (I did answer doubts last season), but I don’t think I’m here to fill in for anyone.

“I’m here to play and contribute to the team, obviously. I believe in my abilities, and I know I can contribute.

“I pride myself on always being ready, and whatever role the manager needs me to fill, I will always make sure I do my best so I can help the team — that’s what it’s all about.

“The manager has got a tough decision, and whenever he calls me, he knows I can deliver, and I can help the team.”

Even after the win, many fans still don’t want Eddie to be a regular starter, but surely, With Nketiah, can we now consider Arteta’s Arsenal attack to be in safe hands?

Darren N

