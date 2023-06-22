Surely Arsenal must cash in on Nketiah rather than Balogun this summer?

“What I can say is that I definitely won’t go on loan again,” said Balogun about his Arsenal future.

“I’m not sure on the discussions that are going to take place; I’m not sure what’s going to happen. But I’m just committed to now; I try to stay present.”

Such remarks may have “convinced” Arsenal decision-makers to sell him, but he may be staying at Emirates despite the admission.

According to the Independent, Arteta is still undecided on who to let go between Balogun and Nketiah. So the USMNT striker has a bright chance to stay.

According to the publication, the Gunners are hell-bent on making expensive signings and might pay £200 million or more to recruit Rice, Lavia, Havertz, and Timber.

After such a shopping spree, the Gunners may need to balance their finances, so Arteta and Edu are reportedly willing to cash in on Kieran Tierney, Thomas Partey, and one of either Folarin Balogun and Eddie Nketiah.

Looking at these claims, I get the feeling Nketiah, not Balogun, in addition to Tierney and Partey, could be on the move. Given that Nketiah failed to capitalise on his opportunities when Arteta relied on him, I believe it’s appropriate to give Balogun, who scored 21 goals in 37 Ligue 1 outings for Stade de Reims, an opportunity to show us what he’s got next season.

It ought to be tempting to try out the 21-year-old. With Arsenal back in Champions League action and Arteta having to keep his squad fresh, I’m sure he’ll be eager to rotate a situation that may satisfy practically everyone in his squad, Balogun included.

Also, to sell Nketiah makes Arteta look like a genius after persuading the Englishman to extend his contract last season….

Darren N