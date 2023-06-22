Surely Arsenal must cash in on Nketiah rather than Balogun this summer?

“What I can say is that I definitely won’t go on loan again,” said Balogun about his Arsenal future.
“I’m not sure on the discussions that are going to take place; I’m not sure what’s going to happen. But I’m just committed to now; I try to stay present.”
Such remarks may have “convinced” Arsenal decision-makers to sell him, but he may be staying at Emirates despite the admission.
According to the Independent, Arteta is still undecided on who to let go between Balogun and Nketiah. So the USMNT striker has a bright chance to stay.
According to the publication, the Gunners are hell-bent on making expensive signings and might pay £200 million or more to recruit Rice, Lavia, Havertz, and Timber.
After such a shopping spree, the Gunners may need to balance their finances, so Arteta and Edu are reportedly willing to cash in on Kieran Tierney, Thomas Partey, and one of either Folarin Balogun and Eddie Nketiah.
Looking at these claims, I get the feeling Nketiah, not Balogun, in addition to Tierney and Partey, could be on the move. Given that Nketiah failed to capitalise on his opportunities when Arteta relied on him, I believe it’s appropriate to give Balogun, who scored 21 goals in 37 Ligue 1 outings for Stade de Reims, an opportunity to show us what he’s got next season.
It ought to be tempting to try out the 21-year-old. With Arsenal back in Champions League action and Arteta having to keep his squad fresh, I’m sure he’ll be eager to rotate a situation that may satisfy practically everyone in his squad, Balogun included.
Also, to sell Nketiah makes Arteta look like a genius after persuading the Englishman to extend his contract last season….
Darren N
Yes. But it’d be easier to sell Balogun, because of his productivity in France
As for the overpriced fried Rice, I think we can forget about him after Man City decided to make an official offer. Arsenal could end up with Kalvin Phillips, Conor Gallagher or Ruben Loftus-Cheek instead
‘ Surely Arsenal must cash in on Nketiah rather than Balogun this summer ‘
Its easier said than done, but it make perfect football sense.
But even with Havertz now in the team surely someone game is now at stake,
A big question is whether Belagun will accept a number 2 role. If not, we are better off cashing in on Belagun since we would not want to see him goon a free at the end of next season.
But all else being equal, I would be curious to see how Belagun would do in the PL. I don’t think Nketia embarrassed himself or Arteta when he had to fill in for Jesus, but I am not convinced of his upside potential and at the moment he seems a bit light for a CL squad.
Sell Nketia, keep Partey and hopefully Man city win the race for Rice, hes good don’t get me wrong but 100 mil is too much. For that we can get Lavia and Zubimendi
If Arsenal fail to get Rice, then there is something wrong with the recruitment team. He is our priority target for this summer and if £65m can be spent on the non priority, why not £100m+ on the priority? or Edu is trying to save money to spend on a makeweight Brazilian! Go big on the priority and send out a message that you can win big games at all fronts because this is one of them.
On Nketia & Balogun, I would sell both and spend the money on Rasmus Hodjlund.