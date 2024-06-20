Surely Arsenal must make Pedro Neto our top target this summer

Rumour has it that Arsenal has given up on a striker swoop in favour of a midfielder, but can the North Londoners afford not to sign a forward? They can’t, so my advice to Arteta and Edu is to sign a versatile winger like Pedro Neto.

Arsenal has to improve its goal threat, among other qualities. Havertz has proven to be an effective striker, but we must improve his situation by adding someone who will feed him plenty of goal-scoring chances.

So, which player could this be? That could be Pedro Neto from the Wolves. While some may argue that Neto is prone to injuries, it’s important to remember that at the Molineux, he’s heavily relied upon. If he joins Arsenal, we will undoubtedly manage his game time more effectively and limit his injury risk.

The Portuguese winger is fantastic, and he could be what the Arsenal attack craves. The gap he creates in attack, particularly through his dynamism in wide zones, is remarkable; as a one-on-one threat against the fullback, he stands out as one of the best available. Those who’ve watched him claim he is unstoppable, has rapid acceleration, killer speed over long distances, covers both sides, is a serious ball striker with Premier League experience, and has the potential to weaponize Arsenal’s attack.

With nine goals and two assists in 20 games, there must be a goal-threat player in Neto, and that’s just what Arsenal needs.

