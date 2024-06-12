Surely Arsenal must now make Joshua Zirkzee their Number One target?

Arsenal now have no choice but to reignite their interest in Joshua Zirkzee. We recently disclosed that Benjamin Sesko would decide his future between now and the commencement of the Euros. We expected him to disclose whether he would accept the lucrative offer from RB Leipzig or pursue a move to Arsenal, Manchester United, or Chelsea. The Slovenian has made his decision, reportedly opting to stay at RB Leipzig. With Sesko out of the picture, Arsenal must look elsewhere.
Last week, there was a claim that Arsenal was not interested in signing Viktor Gyokeres due to the potential cost of his deal. The Swedish striker reportedly has an £85 million release clause in his Sporting CP deal. If that (Gyokeres’ release clause) is a fee Arsenal can’t pay for a striker, do you think they can afford a £110 million plus Victor Osimhen move? I highly doubt
Still, Arsenal has to sign a striker, and Fabrizio Romano reports that they are still interested in Joshua Zirkzee, the Dutch striker, who has a £34 million release clause. Arsenal must undoubtedly focus all of their efforts on signing the Bologna striker. With 11 goals and 4 assists in 34 games, Zirkzee is not yet a prolific goal scorer, but the 23-year-old showed a lot of potential last season. T
he Dutchman is a creative and muscular presence who excels at ball-striking, dribbling, and taking on defenders. He’s a better version of Gabriel Jesus. But unlike the Brazilian, he has a powerful ball-carrying style and drives with conviction, charging at defenders.
He can turn either direction, strum the ball with either foot from a distance, turn past you with a delicate movement, or play another attacker through. He is a poised finisher with a strong shot. Zirkzee, who has played for Bayern and in Serie A, is a better bet than Benjamin Sesko if you were to sign a promising prospect.
Go get him Mikel!
Peter Rix
For me its a big no. Finishing is lacklustre and hes a year younger than Havertz and nowhere near the big german in terms of all round play. If we are spending big on a forward they either need to have the potential to be better than Havertz or already better than him. Which basically leaves us with Sesko who is staying at Rb, Watkins who will cost us a fortune and is 28 or either of the Victors who will also cost a small fortune. Better of getting a left winger who score and create. Eze fits the bill and cover in midfield. Trossard can then cover at cf when havertz needs a break.
i agree, i don’t quite see the point if not 1) considerably better, 2) offers something and 3) improves the team immediately – Zirkzee seems to be none of those things
may as well give a combination of Berieth and Obi-Martin a go, rotating then one week in youth teams one week in the 1st team squad, starting on the bench mainly but definitely getting minutes to show us what they can do
if come January is clear we need to go in to the market, and crucially there is a good fit available, then move for them then
offers something ‘different’
Certainly Zirkzee would be a good choice as a striker considering he is young, fast and strong and has the potential to improve under Arteta. That said, whatever Arsenal does they must do it fast before any other team gets him.