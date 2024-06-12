Surely Arsenal must now make Joshua Zirkzee their Number One target?

Arsenal now have no choice but to reignite their interest in Joshua Zirkzee. We recently disclosed that Benjamin Sesko would decide his future between now and the commencement of the Euros. We expected him to disclose whether he would accept the lucrative offer from RB Leipzig or pursue a move to Arsenal, Manchester United, or Chelsea. The Slovenian has made his decision, reportedly opting to stay at RB Leipzig. With Sesko out of the picture, Arsenal must look elsewhere.

Last week, there was a claim that Arsenal was not interested in signing Viktor Gyokeres due to the potential cost of his deal. The Swedish striker reportedly has an £85 million release clause in his Sporting CP deal. If that (Gyokeres’ release clause) is a fee Arsenal can’t pay for a striker, do you think they can afford a £110 million plus Victor Osimhen move? I highly doubt

Still, Arsenal has to sign a striker, and Fabrizio Romano reports that they are still interested in Joshua Zirkzee, the Dutch striker, who has a £34 million release clause. Arsenal must undoubtedly focus all of their efforts on signing the Bologna striker. With 11 goals and 4 assists in 34 games, Zirkzee is not yet a prolific goal scorer, but the 23-year-old showed a lot of potential last season. T

he Dutchman is a creative and muscular presence who excels at ball-striking, dribbling, and taking on defenders. He’s a better version of Gabriel Jesus. But unlike the Brazilian, he has a powerful ball-carrying style and drives with conviction, charging at defenders.

He can turn either direction, strum the ball with either foot from a distance, turn past you with a delicate movement, or play another attacker through. He is a poised finisher with a strong shot. Zirkzee, who has played for Bayern and in Serie A, is a better bet than Benjamin Sesko if you were to sign a promising prospect.

Go get him Mikel!

Peter Rix

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.