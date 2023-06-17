Surely Arsenal need to concentrate on sales before affording expensive arrivals

Arsenal seem focused on bringing Kai Havertz and Declan Rice on board in a double swoop that could see them part ways with around £170 million.
Hopefully, the two will join, and if they do, after spending £170 million on their arrivals, what do you reckon will be Edu and Arteta’s next move?
One would expect them to continue their summer spending spree. But I doubt they’ll do that. Instead, I see them concentrating on shaping their squad by offloading some players whose time at the Emirates is up. Notably, these sales could positively impact the other signings Arteta could make, considering that if all goes well, the club could raise over £100 million from sales.
Notably, according to many sources of upcoming sales, Arteta may approve the departure of deadwood and quality talents such as Thomas Partey, Folarin Balogun, and Kierney, whose total revenues may exceed £100 million. Inter Milan is interested in signing Balogun, who shone at Stade de Reims, scoring 21 goals in 37 appearances, and it is expected that a fee in the £40 million range will be requested for his departure.
With two years left on his contract, Thomas Partey is coveted by two undisclosed Serie A clubs (I don’t see why he isn’t sold for as much as £50 million). Newcastle wants Tierney, and it is believed that the bare minimum he can be allowed to leave is £30 million.
The fees raised from the sales could then make it possible for a right-back and a central defender to be signed, making the Arsenal summer 2023 transfer window the success many Gooners wanted it to be.
But surely it’s neccesary to rais funds from sales before splashing out on even more signings?
Daniel O
This seems like a bold blue print to address the midfield once and for all.
Arsenal midfield is taking shape, Rice, Havertz and Latvia.
Now Latvia reminds me of Ilkay Gundogan eleven years ago, mobile from box to box.
Declan Rice is that powerful midfielder Arsenal has been crying out for to protect the back four.
Havertz is a shrewd one that could play a major role in the grueling upcoming campaign, he could effectively thrown in at the deep end to rotate with Odegaard without Arsenal missing a beat.
So who plays at LB when Tierney is sold.Zinchenko, who is poor defensively or Kiwior who is not a full back and is basically untried at EPL level?
Grandad: It would be ludicrous to sell Tierney without an adequate replacement, things seems to cool some what on that front.
There is some argument being doing the rounds that Kiwior could be heading back to Germany where there is a strong intrest for the young Polish.
But I strongly suspect the gaffer has learned a great deal from the last campaign and will be twice as smart dealing with Smith Rowe and the Scott this time around.
Maybe the taller and faster Castagne, if Arsenal still play with the inverted-LB tactic. But I believe they will copy Man City’s treble-winning formula, which excludes conventional fullback
I believe West Ham and Chelsea will wait until they get other offers before accepting our bids, so Arsenal would likely have enough time to sell some players
£90m for Rice is a very good offer, considering Partey’s £45m release clause two years ago. Rice isn’t twice the player Partey is and we haven’t even checked other homegrown DMs yet, such as Dewsbury-Hall and Romeo Lavia
Edu is sleeping extremely comfortable as far as Rice issues is concerned, Arsenal is in a commanding position, the Citizens pose the only threat and am not sure the Englishman is the ideal player of Pep Guardiola type.
So sooner rather than later David Moise and his connection will have to find their self back around the bargaining table.
Arsenal got the money but it’s not burning our pockets.
Chelsea just activated Nicolas Jackson’s release clause and asked for Gabri Veiga’s payment terms. Maybe they found a stumbling block when negotiating for Caicedo with Brighton
Arsenal have to move faster, otherwise they may have to pay premium prices
There were reports we have 200m+ to spend, so we can get Rice, Havertz and Latvia with our kitty. Ant additions other than those three will require us to sell. Tierney, Balugon, Holding, Nekhetia, Viera, Tavares, Sambi, Xhaka should fetch enough to buy a good striker, RB and LB.
*Any additions
The point I was making is that we already have a very good left back.
I don’t believe we would get anywhere near £50m for Partey. Also, I would imagine with CL football keeping Partey would be the wise decision.
In any case, with United, Liverpool, Newcastle and Chelsea expected to improve next season, and us with CL football, we need 4-5 high-quality additions just to stay where we are.