Surely Arsenal need to concentrate on sales before affording expensive arrivals

Arsenal seem focused on bringing Kai Havertz and Declan Rice on board in a double swoop that could see them part ways with around £170 million.

Hopefully, the two will join, and if they do, after spending £170 million on their arrivals, what do you reckon will be Edu and Arteta’s next move?

One would expect them to continue their summer spending spree. But I doubt they’ll do that. Instead, I see them concentrating on shaping their squad by offloading some players whose time at the Emirates is up. Notably, these sales could positively impact the other signings Arteta could make, considering that if all goes well, the club could raise over £100 million from sales.

Notably, according to many sources of upcoming sales, Arteta may approve the departure of deadwood and quality talents such as Thomas Partey, Folarin Balogun, and Kierney, whose total revenues may exceed £100 million. Inter Milan is interested in signing Balogun, who shone at Stade de Reims, scoring 21 goals in 37 appearances, and it is expected that a fee in the £40 million range will be requested for his departure.

With two years left on his contract, Thomas Partey is coveted by two undisclosed Serie A clubs (I don’t see why he isn’t sold for as much as £50 million). Newcastle wants Tierney, and it is believed that the bare minimum he can be allowed to leave is £30 million.

The fees raised from the sales could then make it possible for a right-back and a central defender to be signed, making the Arsenal summer 2023 transfer window the success many Gooners wanted it to be.

But surely it’s neccesary to rais funds from sales before splashing out on even more signings?

Daniel O

