£15 million? Surely Arsenal should not sell Aaron Ramsdale for less than we paid for him?

It looks like Aaron Ramsdale will be leaving Arsenal this summer. David Raya’s impressive goalkeeping in recent months has caused him to lose favour. I would imagine that Aaron is really eager to get back into the swing of things and play regular football next season, as he truly believes in his own greatness.
According to rumours, Newcastle is leading the race to sign him. While some are eagerly anticipating his departure and Arsenal’s search for a suitable replacement, Arsenal has received a warning about his imminent departure.
Personally I would in some ways question the club about letting Aaron Ramsdale go for a low price. There’s talk going around that Newcastle might be interested in bringing in the Arsenal player for around £15 million. Isn’t that a bit strange that the Englishman, who still has two years left on his contract, is only valued at £15 million. Even though he spent most of last season sitting on the bench for behind Raya shouldn’t reduce his value, although if he wants to leave it may have affected his worth.
The problem may be that Arsenal are not in the driving seat because they know the player wants to leave, so perhaps some may think £15 million is good business for Arsenal overall, but the fact is that we paid relegated Sheff Unitednearly double that price, and surely he wanted to leave them at that point as well?
Ramsdale is still growing, and some might say he hasn’t reached his full potential yet. He’s got a good shot at going out there and proving himself as one of the best English goalies around, as he aims to become England’s number one. I can’t help but wonder if Arsenal should be a bit more ambitious in their asking price for Ramsdale, and should force him to stay as backup if no one pays the real price. He should certainly not be allowed to break his contract unless Arsenal fully agree with the term?
Darren N
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS!please contact us through this link…
I wonder which website (source) came up with such a ridiculous fee? I believe his value had risen since coming to Arsenal. He’s an English international to start with, he’s proved his worth between the posts and as mentioned he’s got 2 years left
It was an exclusive in the Telegraph (as mentioned in the article with link)
Has his value dropped so low? An England international at this age? Is arsenal cursed with poor player sales?
Arsenal fringe players quickly lose value because of poor rotation policy of this manager
And yet Newcastle are quoting £150m for their striker Isak…
If Newcastle have made an actual offer for Ramsdale, it makes sense that they would go low to start, in the usual way that transfer business is progressed.
Perhaps we may counter with a Part/Ex offer for Isak or Bruno.
Don’t know guys … He hasn’t played for a season and currently our manager thinks he’s not good enough
Rare your going to get over 30 million for your second choice keeper
We likely will not get the value we want, because everyone knows Arteta has moved on, Ramsdale wants to leave, so no one will pay our asking price.
At minimum we should get enough to cover the cost of Raya’s transfer.
Same old cycle for years
Openly devalue a player then complain when offers are low
For an English player, a regular in England’s squad, and a player that has plenty of experience and 7-8 good years ahead of him, there is no reason to settle for anything below 45M. Every Micky Mouse English player who had one decent season is priced even higher.
As with Martinez at villa, see this coming back to bite us in the posterior.
We should be, as a minimum, demanding EXACTLY the same fee that Brentford are going to get for Raya and, if it’s Newcastle, go even higher and include Aaron in a part exchange deal.
well rid of Martinez, a good stopper but not an Arsenal player, £20 for our number 2 was good money
Leno also a decent keeper, think we only got £8m for him though
Ramsdale last summer would have fetched £40m or more, but collapse in confidence evident in the few cameo appearances, stock has plummeted, I would to think we would get £25
makes the £27 for Raya look like steal
£20m
oh I forget Szczesny, crossed Wenger smoking in the change rooms or something idiotic
to go on to be #1 at Juventus, wow, didn’t see that coming