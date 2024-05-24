£15 million? Surely Arsenal should not sell Aaron Ramsdale for less than we paid for him?

It looks like Aaron Ramsdale will be leaving Arsenal this summer. David Raya’s impressive goalkeeping in recent months has caused him to lose favour. I would imagine that Aaron is really eager to get back into the swing of things and play regular football next season, as he truly believes in his own greatness.

According to rumours, Newcastle is leading the race to sign him. While some are eagerly anticipating his departure and Arsenal’s search for a suitable replacement, Arsenal has received a warning about his imminent departure.

Personally I would in some ways question the club about letting Aaron Ramsdale go for a low price. There’s talk going around that Newcastle might be interested in bringing in the Arsenal player for around £15 million. Isn’t that a bit strange that the Englishman, who still has two years left on his contract, is only valued at £15 million. Even though he spent most of last season sitting on the bench for behind Raya shouldn’t reduce his value, although if he wants to leave it may have affected his worth.

The problem may be that Arsenal are not in the driving seat because they know the player wants to leave, so perhaps some may think £15 million is good business for Arsenal overall, but the fact is that we paid relegated Sheff Unitednearly double that price, and surely he wanted to leave them at that point as well?

Ramsdale is still growing, and some might say he hasn’t reached his full potential yet. He’s got a good shot at going out there and proving himself as one of the best English goalies around, as he aims to become England’s number one. I can’t help but wonder if Arsenal should be a bit more ambitious in their asking price for Ramsdale, and should force him to stay as backup if no one pays the real price. He should certainly not be allowed to break his contract unless Arsenal fully agree with the term?

Darren N

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.