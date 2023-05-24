Surely Arsenal will now return for Caicedo as Brighton give the green light for his exit?

Brighton has a message for Arsenal: “Moises Caicedo can now leave; come for him.” by Sam

Even though Arsenal has been flying for most of the season, Mikel Arteta isn’t confident his midfield is where it should be. He was eager to bolster his central midfield in the winter transfer window by signing Moises Caicedo.

Despite three reported high-value bids and the player lobbying for the move, the deal fell through because the Seagulls were unwilling to let their midfield engine leave halfway through the season. Caicedo stayed, and fortunately, he provided excellent performances for Roberto de Zerbi. The Gunners, on the other hand, signed Jorginho, which didn’t turn out to be such a bad deal after all….

Brighton is poised to play in Europe after defeating Southampton 3-1 over the weekend to secure Europa League qualification. With the season coming to a close and the summer transfer window approaching, all eyes will be on Caicedo.

Interestingly, the Gunners and any of Caicedo’s suitors have just received the best news from Brighton: The Seagulls manager Roberto de Zerbi has admitted Caicedo and Mac Allister are likely to play their final game at Armex Stadium on Wednesday night as Brighton play Manchester City, as their final game of the season is a trip away to face Aston Villa at Villa Park.

The Italian told BBC Sport in the pre-match presser for the Manchester City game that he is prepared for their exits, saying: “It can be the last game, but I don’t know. They can have the possibility to change [clubs] because they deserve to play in another level.”

That sounds ñike Caicedo has just been given a ticket to leave Brighton, but obviously for some good money. Different clubs will be keen on his services, so Arteta and Edu, the ball is in your court. Moises made it clear he wanted to join Arsenal in January, hopefully he will be even more keen this time around…

