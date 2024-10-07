Surely Arsenal will step up yet another gear after the break when our injured stars are fit again

Arsenal have remained unbeaten so far but there’s still a level go up.

We’re currently into the second international break of the season so far and the Gunners have managed to navigate the campaign unbeaten in all competitions. This has been in spite of the plethora of key absences we’ve had to contend with due to dismissals and injuries at the start of this campaign. These injuries might be the reason we haven’t seen Arsenal play at their absolute best this campaign.

It just feels like there’s still a gear to go despite some truly impressive performances this season, even in some of our most impressive wins this campaign like Villa away, Spurs away, PSG at home and even against Leicester City we still didn’t see the Gunners absolutely go full throttle.

Despite getting comfortable wins in each of those games, such was our strength in those games that we didn’t have to be at our best to get wins over the line which is an impressive feat in itself.

We’ll definitely have to hit those levels consistently in the coming months if we’re to maintain our chances of winning a major title come the end of the campaign. Hitting the levels we saw in the second half of last season will not be bad, barring the minor but devastating losses against Bayern and Villa, the second half of last campaign would have been one to remember, given how we were absolutely blowing teams away, especially in the Premier League.

I’m still confident we can turn it up a notch when club football resumes from the break in less than two weeks time, even more so considering that we now have key men back from injuries in recent weeks.

Martin Ødegaard is not far away from returning also which will only help our attack to be in top gear especially in the relatively easier games.

I must say that we’ve displayed a higher level of maturity, professionalism and experience to be getting results without being at our absolute peak, which will only bode well for our aspirations of finally winning something major this season!

KENNETH BENJAMIN.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…